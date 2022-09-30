Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.51

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 363997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Altus Midstream Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.38.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,702,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

