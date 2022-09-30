Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after purchasing an additional 352,436 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 13.4% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Amdocs Stock Down 0.2 %
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Featured Stories
