América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.39

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 66070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

América Móvil Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

