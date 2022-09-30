American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Alliance Global Partners

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 397.66% from the company’s current price.

American Battery Technology Stock Down 11.9 %

American Battery Technology stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Get American Battery Technology alerts:

American Battery Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

American Battery Technology Company, a battery materials company, engages in supplying battery metals. The company explores for resources of battery metals; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.