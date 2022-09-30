American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Alliance Global Partners

American Battery Technology (OTCMKTS:ABML – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $2.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 397.66% from the company’s current price.
American Battery Technology Stock Down 11.9 %
American Battery Technology stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
American Battery Technology Company Profile
