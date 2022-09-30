American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.59 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $67.56. 5,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,377. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.