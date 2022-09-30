American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $2.32 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,960. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

