American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $779,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. 10,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

