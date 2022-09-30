American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases New Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.87. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,383. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $80.58 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

