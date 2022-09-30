American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 175 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.43. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,139. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.