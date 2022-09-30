American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $251.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

