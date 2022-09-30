American Shiba 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,965.00 (USHIBA)

American Shiba (USHIBA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, American Shiba has traded up 28% against the dollar. One American Shiba coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. American Shiba has a total market capitalization of $798,862.00 and $8,965.00 worth of American Shiba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

American Shiba Coin Profile

American Shiba was first traded on May 11th, 2021. American Shiba’s total supply is 96,831,326,517,013,900 coins. The official website for American Shiba is americanshiba.com. The Reddit community for American Shiba is https://reddit.com/r/Americanshiba. American Shiba’s official Twitter account is @ShibaUshiba and its Facebook page is accessible here.

American Shiba Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “American Shiba (USHIBA) is an Ethereum-based meme token with a deflationary supply. It aims to become the American version of SHIBA.USHIBA is 100% community-owned. Everyone who holds USHIBA is part of a growing community that believes in decentralization and charity causes. You have a voice in deciding the directions and missions of the community. On the financial side, USHIBA holders receive a 2% redistribution that comes from each transaction.Telegram”

