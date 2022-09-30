Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen stock opened at $229.35 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

