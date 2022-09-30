AMI Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 29,110 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.79 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,554,248. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.