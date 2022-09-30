AMI Asset Management Corp Has $45.32 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $45,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

