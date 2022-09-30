AMI Asset Management Corp Has $7.64 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.25% of Merit Medical Systems worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,550. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

