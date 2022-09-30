AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

NIKE stock traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.48 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

