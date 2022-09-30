AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 298,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 100,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.19. 150,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324,703. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

