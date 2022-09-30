AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 142 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 30.1% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.8% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. 3M has a one year low of $111.42 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

