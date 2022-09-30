AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,051 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $29,042,000. 2Xideas AG acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $15,679,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,979.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $14,302,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WSC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.99. 16,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,183. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.