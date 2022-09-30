AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 571 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.09% of CyberArk Software worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day moving average of $145.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

