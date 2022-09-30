AMI Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLPX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.05.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. Research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

