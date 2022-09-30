AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.