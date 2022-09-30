Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 112,421 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust comprises 6.1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.30% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $37,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,414 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,777,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 465,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 313,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 147,555 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,737. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

