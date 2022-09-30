Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 654,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,767 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

CB traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $184.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.