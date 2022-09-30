Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 264,501 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II accounts for about 2.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,228,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 509,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 161,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Stock Performance

BSTZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,048. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.