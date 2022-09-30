Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,605 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,480,648 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

