Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,274 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $44.99. 59,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,515. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

