Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.11 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

