Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $43.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,774. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

