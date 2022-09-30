Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22. Relx Plc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $32.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,798.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

