Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 30th (AETUF, BKBEF, BTEGF, BURBY, CDDRF, CNQ, COVTY, CPG, CRNCY, CVE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 30th:

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$23.00.

Get ARC Resources Ltd alerts:

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17).

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$9.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$88.00.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02).

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$20.00.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04).

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13).

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$86.00 to C$73.00.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank to €17.60 ($17.96).

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04).

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$24.00.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $62.00 to $65.00.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$15.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$53.00.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87).

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$14.00.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.