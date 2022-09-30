Analysts Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT at $27.75

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

