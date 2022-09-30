Analysts Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $167.12

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.58 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $183,696,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

