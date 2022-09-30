Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 1,468,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 125,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Anemoi International Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Anemoi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anemoi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anemoi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.