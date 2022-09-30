AO World (LON:AO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.68

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.68 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 43.02 ($0.52). AO World shares last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,304,790 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.71) target price on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16. The company has a market cap of £239.08 million and a PE ratio of -31.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.21.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

