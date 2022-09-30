Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 2.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

AON Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $270.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.