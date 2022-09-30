ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045807 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.68 or 0.01632449 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00034868 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 14th, 2021. ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. The Reddit community for ApeSwap Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Apeswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeSwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Users can Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on BNB Chain and Polygon using the decentralized exchange or Provide liquidity for cryptocurrency token pairs to facilitate swapping and receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens that earn trading fees (liquidity mining). Users can also Stake BANANA or GNANA in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects or Stake LP tokens in Yield Farms to earn BANANA. Telegram | Medium | Discord | Reddit | Github Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

