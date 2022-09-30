Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.39 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $15.39 million and $648,559.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007907 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

