Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Appili Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.06% and a negative return on equity of 793.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

