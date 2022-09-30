Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

AGTC opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

