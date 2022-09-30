Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AGTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

AGTC opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

