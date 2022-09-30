Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
AGTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
AGTC opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
