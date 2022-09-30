Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,207 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 432,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,499,198. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

