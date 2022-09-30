April (APRIL) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

April (APRIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. April has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, April has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One April coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

April Profile

April’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. The official website for April is apriloracle.com. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

April Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase April using one of the exchanges listed above.

