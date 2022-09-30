Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of ABR opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,017,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 128,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

