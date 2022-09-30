Arcblock Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 30th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

