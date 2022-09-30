Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,967.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,697 shares of company stock valued at $737,101. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $162,443,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $19,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

