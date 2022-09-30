Ardor Price Tops $0.0975 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $97.36 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00088302 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00066715 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031471 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007792 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The official website for Ardor is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
