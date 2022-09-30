Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Down 1.2%

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 30,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 546,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Arena Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$157.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48.

About Arena Minerals

(Get Rating)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

