Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.06 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). 85,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 124,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £136.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 119.40, a quick ratio of 117.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.57.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

