Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 781,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,045,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Arkle Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.70.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds interests in 28 prospecting licences throughout Ireland. The company was formerly known as Connemara Mining Company Plc and changed its name to Arkle Resources PLC in March 2019.

