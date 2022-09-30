Armor NXM (arNXM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.13 Million

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Armor NXM coin can currently be bought for $13.12 or 0.00067539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Armor NXM has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Armor NXM alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Armor NXM

Armor NXM’s launch date was January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,598 coins. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling Armor NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Armor NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Armor NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Armor NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Armor NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Armor NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.